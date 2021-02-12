Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in SWVA Thursday night
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - If you live in Southwest Virginia, you might have felt the ground move late Thursday night.
Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9 earthquake just before 11 p.m.
It happened about six miles from Richlands in Tazewell County. Tazewell County borders Buchanan County.
The quake was a fairly shallow one, happening just three miles below the surface.
