Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in SWVA Thursday night

(Source: AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - If you live in Southwest Virginia, you might have felt the ground move late Thursday night.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9 earthquake just before 11 p.m.

It happened about six miles from Richlands in Tazewell County. Tazewell County borders Buchanan County.

The quake was a fairly shallow one, happening just three miles below the surface.

