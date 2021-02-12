Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in SWVA Thursday night

(WYMT) - If you live in Southwest Virginia, you might have felt the ground move late Thursday night.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9 earthquake just before 11 p.m.

It happened about six miles from Richlands in Tazewell County. Tazewell County borders Buchanan County.

The quake was a fairly shallow one, happening just three miles below the surface.

You can read more about it here.