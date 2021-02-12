Breaks Interstate Park closes due to power outage

BREAKS, VA. (WYMT) - The damage from the winter storm closed Breaks Interstate Park Friday.

The park is without electricity, television service, internet and phone service.

The park is closed Friday and staff are contacting their guests by cell phone to give full refunds.

