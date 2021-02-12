Breaks Interstate Park closes due to power outage
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BREAKS, VA. (WYMT) - The damage from the winter storm closed Breaks Interstate Park Friday.
The park is without electricity, television service, internet and phone service.
The park is closed Friday and staff are contacting their guests by cell phone to give full refunds.
We have a reporter heading there now and hope to learn more information soon.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.