Breaks Interstate Park closes due to power outage

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BREAKS, VA. (WYMT) - The damage from the winter storm closed Breaks Interstate Park Friday.

The park is without electricity, television service, internet and phone service.

The park is closed Friday and staff are contacting their guests by cell phone to give full refunds.

We have a reporter heading there now and hope to learn more information soon.

This is a developing story.

Unfortunately, the damage we were concerned about has occurred. The park is currently without electricity, internet,...

Posted by Breaks Interstate Park on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

