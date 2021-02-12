Advertisement

Barred owl found trapped in Massachusetts fireplace

A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.
A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts homeowner found quite the surprise in a fireplace when a barred owl found its way through the chimney.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said the owl likely found its way through the chimney at a home in Bolton while looking for a cavity to nest in.

Unfortunately, the owl became stuck in the fireplace, and MassWildlife’s Central District Manager Todd Olanyk carefully removed the bird from the home.

MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.
MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)

The owl was checked for injuries before being released back into the wild.

State wildlife experts say barred owls may find chimneys enticing during this time of year because they begin laying eggs from February through May. Since they don’t build their own nests, they look for cavities.

MassWildlife has received similar reports of this happening with other birds like kestrels and mergansers.

The state recommends homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on their chimneys to prevent wild animals from ending up in fireplaces.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power following ice storm
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Valentine's Day decorations are seen on the White House lawn on Friday.
Bidens view Valentine’s Day decorations on White House lawn
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, accompanied by their dogs, walked out among...
Bidens talk about Valentine's Day decorations
The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches and for $15, you can name it after...
S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex
S.C. zoo will name a roach after your ex