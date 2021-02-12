Animals rescued, taken to the Johnson County Animal Shelter

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, in Floyd County, the Johnson Animal Shelter rescued dogs and horses. Kentucky Post 9 assisted in removing all animals from the property.

The Johnson County Animal Shelter was contacted by the Guardians of Rescue to save all the animals.

The Johnson County Animal Shelter said, “Today is a monumental day for justice for the animals! We will never give up! We will be their voice!”

Tonight these precious souls will no longer have to live in these horrific conditions! Thank you Post 9 for responding￼￼... Posted by Johnson County Animal Shelter-Kentucky on Thursday, February 11, 2021

