Advertisement

Animals rescued, taken to the Johnson County Animal Shelter

Horses saved at Johnson County Animal Shelter
Horses saved at Johnson County Animal Shelter(Johnson County Animal Shelter)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, in Floyd County, the Johnson Animal Shelter rescued dogs and horses. Kentucky Post 9 assisted in removing all animals from the property.

The Johnson County Animal Shelter was contacted by the Guardians of Rescue to save all the animals.

The Johnson County Animal Shelter said, “Today is a monumental day for justice for the animals! We will never give up! We will be their voice!”

Tonight these precious souls will no longer have to live in these horrific conditions! Thank you Post 9 for responding￼￼...

Posted by Johnson County Animal Shelter-Kentucky on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power following ice storm
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Lee Sexton
Lee Sexton, famous Letcher County musician dies at 92
Received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine? You can skip quarantine, CDC officials say
Valentine's Day Cards
Community responds to 4th graders request donating nearly 700 Valentines Day cards
Fire
Laurel County Fire Department firefighters help save family’s pet pig in house fire