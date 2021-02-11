Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency as ice storm moves through parts of Kentucky
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management are holding a news conference.
You can watch it below:
At the beginning of the news conference, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency, which will help deploy additional resources to areas hit hard by the winter weather.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.