Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency as ice storm moves through parts of Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the expected...
Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the expected weather conditions in the Commonwealth.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management are holding a news conference.

You can watch it below:

At the beginning of the news conference, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency, which will help deploy additional resources to areas hit hard by the winter weather.

