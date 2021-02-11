Advertisement

Two arrested on drug, gun charges in Bell County

Jeremiah Fleming & Earl O'Hara
Jeremiah Fleming & Earl O'Hara(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Bell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home on Knuckles Christopher Lane in Bell County.

When police arrived at the home they saw 42-year-old Jeremiah Fleming exit the home and quickly run back inside after noticing a deputy was present.

After police knew that Fleming had an outstanding warrant, they entered the home finding Fleming behind a dresser holding an object in his hand.

Police say the object in Fleming’s hand was a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Fleming was wearing a holster that matched the size of the gun as he came from behind the dresser.

Police also found a small bag of crystal meth and a metal vial containing Xanax pills.

Fleming was taken to the Bell County Detention Center, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two outstanding warrants.

While at the home, police also arrested 56-year-old Earl O’Hara on an outstanding warrant.

O’Hara was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant.

