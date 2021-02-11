State offices close Thursday due to weather conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday morning, Governor Beshear announced that all state offices will be closed Thursday, February 11.

This decision was made in an effort to limit traffic on the icy roads and help keep Kentuckians safe.

“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”

He asked that all employees that are able to telecommute, work as directed by their agency’s management.

Transportation crews have been out treating roads since early Thursday morning, and they will continue to treat roads and respond to downed trees and power lines throughout the day.

Due to the hazardous road conditions, all vaccination appointments for Thursday at Kroger sites have been rescheduled for the same time the following Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration and I urge every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these treacherous roads. We urge all Kentuckians to stay tuned to their local media for information on weather, and visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions,” the Governor said.

