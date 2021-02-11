More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to the State of West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday during his press briefing regarding the pandemic.

Gov. Justice says the Biden administration committed this week to sending more vaccines to the Mountain State and he says the allocation from the federal pharmacy program has been increased to 7,300 doses.

Monday, the governor announced that the state had entered the federal pharmacy program through a partnership with Walgreens.

Gov. Justice again touted West Virginia’s success at vaccine distribution by saying the state is still leading the nation.

“We are leading the nation in all these metrics. We are going to beat this thing,” said Gov. Justice during the press briefing Wednesday.

“We are going to show the world how to beat it and then they can run the West Virginia play.”

For first doses, Gov. Justice reported the state is getting more doses out of the allocated vials sent. He says the state is currently at 107.8 percent for first doses and at 91.2 percent for second doses.

Data shows, 6.2 percent of the entire state has been fully vaccinated so far.

Gov. Justice pushed again for West Virginians to pre-register to receive the COVID-19 shot.

For information on how to pre-register click here.

According to officials, 115,327 West Virginians 65-years-old and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Take your vaccine for crying out loud. It is the craziest thing in the world not to take this vaccine. You see what the downside is - I don’t want to read your name. Please take the vaccines.”

Gov. Justice also sent out a warning Wednesday regarding unauthorized sales of the COVID-19 vaccine that was discovered by the West Virginia Fusion Center on various websites.

Officials reminded the public to never purchase something advertising the sale of the COVID-19 vaccine online.

“Vaccines are not authorized for sale through any marketplace,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice is requesting that the public report any unauthorized sale to the COVID-19 hotline or law enforcement.

On an encouraging note, Gov. Justice reported Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU have dropped below 100 for the first time since November 11.

However, while numbers are trending in the right direction, Gov. Justice asked West Virginians not to be “numb to the numbers.” The governor drawing a comparison Wednesday to the Sago Mine disaster in 2006 when a coal mine explosion near Upshur County trapped 13 miners for nearly two days; only one miner survived. Gov. Justice said we lost four times that many West Virginians to the COVID-19 pandemic just since Monday.

As far as outbreaks in the state, Gov. Justice says 42 have been reported in long-term care facilities and currently only one county, Fayette County, is dealing with an outbreak at a church.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.