Many without power in Boyle County after ice storm

Many without power in Boyle County due to ice storm.
Many without power in Boyle County due to ice storm.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people remain without power in Boyle County and travel remains treacherous.

It is an area hit hard by a much worse ice storm 12 years ago.

Electric crews have their work cut out for them as the number of outages has been steadily increasing throughout the day. 600 were without power in the early part of Thursday.

Several hundred more lost power as trees continued to come down. With more sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon along with very cold temperatures, many people have memories of what they went through in 2009.

”Yeah it definitely brings back memories. I remember in 09 we were one of the last ones to get our power back on. On the Boyle, Lincoln County line, I’m hoping it doesn’t come down to that now,” said Dustin Domaika who lost power.

Inter-County Energy is working in 12 counties to restore power. They say in their entire service area they had more than 2,600 without power.

Emergency officials have not been made aware of any injuries because of the ice storm.

