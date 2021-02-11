Advertisement

Logan County man charged with sexual abuse

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Logan County faces sexual abuse charges in connection with an incident investigators say was reported in mid-December.

Harold Jennings Newsom Jr., 56, of Pecks Mill, is charged with sexual abuse, according to Logan County court records.

The victim, who is a young relative, told investigators the abuse started about four years ago.

Newsom is not a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority system, according to its online database.

