‘It’s all hands on deck’: Big Sandy RECC prepared for possible ice storm

HAGER HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative is working to stay ahead of the weather. As a potential ice storm makes its way to the mountains, Big Sandy RECC’s coverage area may be the hardest hit.

The co-op provides electricity for 13,000 members in Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin, and Morgan counties, with an operations center in Johnson County. That center has been the home base for planning to combat the storm.

“It’s all hands on deck inside and out,” said President and General Manager Bruce Davis. “We want to assure our membership that if this event does happen and it’s significant like those predictions are, that our workforce is going to work nonstop. And they’re going to work as hard as they can as safe as they can and as quickly as possible to restore their power.”

According to Davis, his team has been meeting daily and is already working on its emergency restoration plan.

“We have updated our workforce, we briefed them, and they are ready. Inside and out,” he said. “We’ve also got crews- neighboring crew-, on standby in the state and also out of the state that, at a phone call, they can come here to assist us as needed.”

Davis said the workforce is prepared to take on whatever comes their way- something they are used to doing when the weather is a factor.

“They leave their homes. They leave their families to come restore power for your family,” said Davis.

Lineman Dustin Hammonds knows about that sacrifice.

“Every time it storms, the clouds get dark, they’ll say, ‘I bet daddy’s got to work tonight,’” Hammonds said. “They look at me and say, ‘daddy’s got to go to work so he can put cartoons on and the electric on for the other little boys and girls.’”

He said he loves being a part of the solution, helping to keep families safe and warm as quickly as possible in the event of an outage.

“You see all the kids and the people out waving at you when the power comes back on,” he said. “Standing on their porch, thanking you. It’s a good feeling.”

Davis said his team is full of people like Hammonds who are dedicated to the community. He said the crew is prepared to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible. But, he said, the community can play a role in that.

He recommended being prepared for a multi-day incident by getting an alternative heating source, batteries, flashlights, and other crucial items.

Big Sandy RECC members who experience an outage can text the word “outage” to 55050 or call 1-888-789-7322.

To stay on top of the forecast, download the WYMT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.