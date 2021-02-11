Advertisement

‘It could get very challenging’: Crews in Johnson County prepare for possible ice storm

Johnson County prepares for icy conditions(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain has been off and on all day along US-23 in Paintsville. As of Wednesday evening, roads were just wet, but this is expected to change quickly as temperatures start to drop.

Emergency officials say they are as prepared as they can be, with police on standby ready to help those in need, and county fire departments are ready to be warming stations if needed, as well as the Paintsville Recreation Center.

Emergency management director Gary McClure says that they have learned a lot since the 2009 ice storm. 12 years ago, they had crews out working all night trying to clear the roads but trees were falling and power lines were coming down, so they had to wait until daylight to continue operations. McClure says the same scenario could play out this year.

“It’s not worth the risk and losing lives out there trying to clear the roads,” McClure said. “Yes, if it’s a severe emergency then sure We’re going to make the attempt to try to get to the people.”

Officials hope the storm does not produce as much ice as predicted, as icing could begin late this evening.

