Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Freezing rain has moved into the region and it will stick around for most of the day creating nearly impossible travel conditions.

Today and Tonight

Whatever the temperature was where you are at midnight, that was your daytime high. We will continue to fall into the low 30s and stay there through the afternoon and evening hours.

Our entire region is under some sort of winter weather alert. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most through Friday morning. Freezing rain will continue to fall for most of the day before slowly wrapping up late tonight. Most areas will see at least a tenth of an inch of ice. Some locations could see a quarter of an inch or more before everything is said and done. Areas along the KY/TN/VA border will likely see lesser amounts due to temperatures staying just above freezing for longer. Those counties could see more sleet or wintry mix.

The roads will continue to get worse from north to south today. Travel is not advised. Stay home if you can. Power outages have already been reported and more are likely.

While the precipitation moves out tonight, conditions will not improve as lows potentially drop into the upper 20s overnight. Some locations will stay in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

We should stay dry and warm up some on Friday. The skies will stay cloudy. If you’re lucky, you might see a peek of sunshine at times, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up. Highs should climb into the mid to upper 30s. Some chances for rain or freezing rain return late Friday night as lows fall back to near freezing.

Some chances for rain or freezing rain are possible on Saturday, depending on the time of day. Temperatures should get back into the upper 30s for highs.

Valentine’s Day looks dreary but dry, thankfully. It will be cold with highs only in the low 30s.

Our break is short-lived, however. More chances for rain and freezing rain return Monday. We’ll keep you posted on that.

