Icy conditions expected in Wolfe County, could cause dangerous driving conditions

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews have been treating the roads since early Thursday morning ahead of the expected freezing rain.

The rain was slow to transition at first, with cold rain still being seen around 5:00 a.m.

Ice was first seen accumulating on trees, cars, and guardrails.

As of 6:00 a.m., temperatures were below freezing, but no major changes were reported.

We will continue to watch these conditions throughout the day and keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.