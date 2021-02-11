How local hardware stores work to keep shelves stocked during ice storm

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

With freezing rain and icy roads affecting numerous areas of Appalachia, people have scrambled to stock up on supplies as they wait out the ice storm.

As people wait out the ice storm, hardware stores remain busy as ever.

“It’s almost been like a black Friday sale, only worse. Anything heating related or cold related, people have been panic buying,” said Homeowner’s Hardware Owner Tyler Blair.

With the high demand Blair says people have bought items like propane, heaters and other essentials.

“What we usually get when it gets cold, is a lot of plumbing supplies …that’s not hit yet but that usually comes after we get the freeze,” he said.

Areas in the region plan for icy conditions.

“You have a higher risk of automobile accidents because you know it’s impossible to drive on ice. You can trudge through the snow in four wheel drive. Four wheel drive does not really help you on the ice,” said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

Mosley warns that it does not take much for ice to do damage.

“We put chains on the tires of our road department vehicles to help, but it’s just about impossible to have any type of traction on ice,” he said.

However Mosley reminds everyone to take the ice storm warning seriously and to stay prepared because staying safe is most important.

“Don’t park your vehicles under power lines. Make sure you have your phone devices charged in case you lose electricity and make sure you have plenty of batteries to supply flashlights or anything else you made need,” he said.

Blair says the phones continue to ring off the hook and many people have stopped by looking for supplies. He also says he anticipates many supplies to sell out by the time the storm ends.

