Here are the Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacy locations receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Thursday news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new vaccination sites would be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them were 125 Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies, with several locations in Eastern Kentucky.

The independent pharmacies include:

Pharmacy City Care More Pharmacy Dorton Citizens Drugs Phelps East Kentucky Drug, Inc. Ivel Economy Drug Company, Inc. Pikeville Elkhorn Drug Elkhorn City Estill Clinic Pharmacy Irvine H & N Drug, Inc. Manchester Jay’s Pharmacy, Inc. Somerset Kimper Pharmacy Kimper Nova Pharmacy Pikeville Optimum Wellness Center Paintsville Pine Mountain Pharmacy Company Whitesburg Total Pharmacy Care #3 Prestonsburg West Knox Pharmacy, LLC Corbin

Additionally, Walgreens locations soon to be offering COVID-19 vaccinations include pharmacies in McCarr, Prestonsburg, Somerset, Corbin, London, and Whitley City.

The full list of pharmacies participating in the partnership can be found here.

