Here are the Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacy locations receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Thursday news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new vaccination sites would be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them were 125 Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies, with several locations in Eastern Kentucky.

The independent pharmacies include:

PharmacyCity
Care More PharmacyDorton
Citizens DrugsPhelps
East Kentucky Drug, Inc.Ivel
Economy Drug Company, Inc.Pikeville
Elkhorn DrugElkhorn City
Estill Clinic PharmacyIrvine
H & N Drug, Inc.Manchester
Jay’s Pharmacy, Inc.Somerset
Kimper PharmacyKimper
Nova PharmacyPikeville
Optimum Wellness CenterPaintsville
Pine Mountain Pharmacy CompanyWhitesburg
Total Pharmacy Care #3Prestonsburg
West Knox Pharmacy, LLCCorbin

Additionally, Walgreens locations soon to be offering COVID-19 vaccinations include pharmacies in McCarr, Prestonsburg, Somerset, Corbin, London, and Whitley City.

The full list of pharmacies participating in the partnership can be found here.

