Here are the Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacy locations receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Thursday news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new vaccination sites would be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them were 125 Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies, with several locations in Eastern Kentucky.
The independent pharmacies include:
|Pharmacy
|City
|Care More Pharmacy
|Dorton
|Citizens Drugs
|Phelps
|East Kentucky Drug, Inc.
|Ivel
|Economy Drug Company, Inc.
|Pikeville
|Elkhorn Drug
|Elkhorn City
|Estill Clinic Pharmacy
|Irvine
|H & N Drug, Inc.
|Manchester
|Jay’s Pharmacy, Inc.
|Somerset
|Kimper Pharmacy
|Kimper
|Nova Pharmacy
|Pikeville
|Optimum Wellness Center
|Paintsville
|Pine Mountain Pharmacy Company
|Whitesburg
|Total Pharmacy Care #3
|Prestonsburg
|West Knox Pharmacy, LLC
|Corbin
Additionally, Walgreens locations soon to be offering COVID-19 vaccinations include pharmacies in McCarr, Prestonsburg, Somerset, Corbin, London, and Whitley City.
The full list of pharmacies participating in the partnership can be found here.
