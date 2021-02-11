Hazard law enforcement and organizations team up to prepare for ice storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As we continue to monitor how the ice storm is impacting people throughout the region local law enforcement agencies and organizations get prepared.

The past several days the Hazard Police Department and its officers have been in preparation mode for whatever the storm might bring.

Minor Allen, Hazard Police Chief, says their main concern is people losing power and ensuring they can provide the most vulnerable people some safety.

“Scheduling our staff out during times that we think would be the highest need you know if the ice were to hit. I would have additional people out to respond to any kind of emergency that may come up,” said Allen. “You know worst-case scenario if we have to load them in cruisers and take them we will or try to locate a bus or something like that if it’s a mass thing like one of the highrises or something where elderly do live. That way we could get them all as quickly as possible and as safe as possible to a shelter.”

As they work with other agencies like the housing alliance and the school systems to have warm facilities ready if the power goes out.

“If you had Buckhorn that went down or whatever they would probably use Buckhorn high school or something instead of trying to transport somebody all the way from Buckhorn to Hazard. As the mayor said last night on their meeting some of our schools are located within neighborhoods so it’s a short walking distance,” said Allen. “Don’t get out on the road and don’t chance it. I can remember ice storms in the past where we would be working as many as 15 or 16 wrecks at one time and we just couldn’t get to them.”

If local essential workers like hospital employees need help getting to their job call Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

