Freezing rain, snow causing slick roads in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The ice storm is not over as the Ice Storm Warning continues through Friday morning.

Some areas like Johnson County got worse throughout Thursday afternoon as the county saw a mix of snow and sleet.

Roads are beginning to freeze over near Paintsville Lake State Park.

Thursday morning, Vessie Workman, who lives off KY-40 near the Paintsville State Park, said he woke up to a sheet of ice on the roads.

“I was up all during the hours of the night checking at two four five o’clock and about 5 o’clock was when the ice really started,” Workman said.

After the early morning hours, Workman said the roads became clear --- until Thursday afternoon.

“This shot of sleet and ice here around 3 o’clock here has made things really really bad,” Workman said.

State Highway officials said say roads will only get worse through Thursday evening.

“If the temperature isn’t above 32 it’s just going to become a solid sheet of ice and we all know how that is if you try to walk on it imagine a car or a vehicle on that,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief District Engineer for KYTC District 12.

Highway crews continue monitoring the roads, treating them with salt and keeping an eye on higher elevations.

“Especially on roads that we have water that ponds or runs across it, we’re making sure those are treated properly for when the temperatures start to drop tonight,” Westfall-Holbrook said.

Workman lives near the highway garage and while he says the plow trucks keep him up at night, his road is always clear.

“I’m glad we live here because you can get out anytime here. Anytime I don’t care if there’s a foot of snow we can get out if we have to,” Workman said.

Wednesday night was a different story, the region was not hit very hard and roads were barely slick in Paintsville. But with temperatures dropping, roads will continue to freeze throughout the afternoon and evening.

“If you travel along US23 and you’re in the lower elevations, please as you start up the mountains, be aware that the temperature is going to change as you get to the top of the mountain and you’re going to find different conditions. You could find more ice or snow at those elevations,” Westfall-Holbrook said.

