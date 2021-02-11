Freezing rain leads to thousands of power outages in Eastern Kentucky
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as an ice storm rolls through the mountains.
At this point, most of the counties affected are in the northern portion of the region.
Here is a look at the outages as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday:
Kentucky Power:
Boyd-10,469
Breathitt-12
Elliott-23
Johnson-220
Lawrence-3,825
Magoffin-44
Pike-7
Rowan-1,099
Total: 15,699
Big Sandy RECC:
Johnson-639
Lawrence-94
Morgan-12
Floyd-5
Total: 750
Kentucky Utilities
Rowan-519
Total: 519
Licking Valley RECC
Elliott-19
Johnson-2
Magoffin-230
Morgan-520
Wolfe-23
Total: 794
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.