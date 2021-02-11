Freezing rain leads to thousands of power outages in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as an ice storm rolls through the mountains.

At this point, most of the counties affected are in the northern portion of the region.

Here is a look at the outages as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd-10,469

Breathitt-12

Elliott-23

Johnson-220

Lawrence-3,825

Magoffin-44

Pike-7

Rowan-1,099

Total: 15,699

Big Sandy RECC:

Johnson-639

Lawrence-94

Morgan-12

Floyd-5

Total: 750

Kentucky Utilities

Rowan-519

Total: 519

Licking Valley RECC

Elliott-19

Johnson-2

Magoffin-230

Morgan-520

Wolfe-23

Total: 794

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.