Freezing rain continues for some overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Freezing rain will continue to fall for some of us throughout the overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Freezing rain is falling throughout our southern counties while some snow is falling in our northern counties. This moisture will stick around for the majority of the evening hours. Remember, this Ice Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. for most of our counties. Ice accumulation is still possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Ice Storm Warning 2/11 (WYMT Weather)

For those that maybe didn’t see a lot of freezing rain, temperatures will drop below freezing tonight so roads could re-freeze overnight. Remember, bridges and overpasses freeze first.

We could see some freezing drizzle continue early Friday, but we should start to dry out. We will hang onto those cloudy skies with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s. Getting above freezing will help those roads but the cloudy skies will not. Slick spots are possible throughout the day especially in our northern counties that have seen the most freezing rain and snow. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s with some moisture pushing back into the mountains late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

We could start out with some more freezing rain early Saturday morning, but highs are expected to get above freezing so that should quickly transition into rain throughout the day. I don’t think we see a lot of ice accumulation Saturday to cause a lot of problems, but those elevated surfaces and some roads could be slick.

We should dry out for your Valentine’s Day. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s. Some spots may even drop into the teens.

Extended Forecast

There is another chance for freezing rain early Monday into Tuesday. This system looks like it could be another big event. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next couple of days. Just stay weather aware and keep that WYMT Weather App handy.

We could continue to keep around the chance for a wintry mix as we head throughout the rest of the workweek. More on that later.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.