Foundation created in honor of Louisville children killed in Panama City Beach crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of two children who died in Florida in December are turning their heartache into hope for others.

Investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department said a truck plowed into Coconut Creek Family Fun Park in December, striking and killing Addie Kirchgessner, 6, and Baylor Kirchgessner, 4.

Their spirits are being kept alive through the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, which was created by their parents to help improve the lives of children and first responders.

“Addie and Baylor were going to do a lot of really big things in their life, and they still are,” Matt Kirchgessner, their father, said. “They’re just going to do it through the foundation.”

Lauren Kirchgessner said their daughter loved books and would read every night, and their son would light up every time he saw a firefighter or police officer.

Keeping their kids’ interests in mind, they created a book drive program through the foundation, which has so far collected 800 books for local students. They have also contributed to the renovation of school libraries in Kentucky and Florida and have supported first responders.

“We may be having a really bad day, and we’ll start doing something with the foundation and thinking about the foundation, and it’s like, they stick their hands on our shoulders and say, ‘Hey we’re good, come on, let’s go,’” Matt Kirchgessner said. “So, it’s them going forward.”

Find more on how to get involved with the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation here .

Investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department released the following statement to WAVE 3 News about where the crash investigation stands:

“At this time this is still an active investigation being investigated by the Panama City Beach Traffic Homicide Investigation Team. Due to the fact that evidence in this incident is still being collected and processed, we do not have any updated information. The Panama City Beach Police Department is in close contact with the Kirchgessner family on any new information that develops.”

