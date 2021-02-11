Feeding through the freeze: Pike County church continues meal program despite weather

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen serves the people of Pikeville two times every week.

Mondays and Thursdays, the church opens its doors to serve hot meals and other amenities to people in need. A mission that Pastor Debby Bailey said was too important to pause- even when faced with the threat of an ice storm.

“It was most important that we continue the mission, regardless of the weather conditions, if it was at all possible to do so,” said Bailey.

She said, though she had no idea how the weather would impact the regulars who drop in for a meal, she wanted to make sure the option was still there.

“If it was at all possible for me to get into town that I wanted to serve a meal in this community,” said Bailey. “I think we have people that have come to rely on us.”

But, unsure about the forecast, she did not ask her volunteers to help with the meals. Instead, she decided to handle Thursday’s event on her own and change a few things to make it easier and safer for the community.

“We have to modify and improvise. And that’s what we’ve done,” said Bailey. “So, I opted for a bagged lunch as a safe option.”

The bagged lunches included a microwavable meal, chips, bread, soda, and dessert. Quickly, Bailey saw her efforts were not in vain. She served more people in the first hour than she expected to see all day.

And, though the weather held off for the meals, Bailey said the risk was worth the reward because it meant families would have a warm meal. Something she feels blessed to be part of.

“It’s very encouraging and exciting to me,” Bailey said. “I feel like this is where God has placed me. It’s a mission and a burden that He’s placed on my heart.”

