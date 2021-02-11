Dolly Parton, Grand Ole Opry auction “9 to 5” guitar celebrating Opry’s 95th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has partnered with the Grand Ole Opry to auction a one-of-a-kind, custom guitar to celebrate Dolly Parton’s song “9 to 5” and the Opry’s 95th anniversary.

The custom Oscar Schmidt Acoustic guitar is signed by Dolly and valued at $2,500. The proceeds will be used to benefit individuals in the industry who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

The auction is currently live and will run until Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. As of Wednesday afternoon, the guitar had received 26 bids and is up to $5,100.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.