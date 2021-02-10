Advertisement

Winchester man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Billy Parks
Billy Parks(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested on Wednesday for sexual offense charges and multiple bench warrants.

Deputies with the Middlesboro Police Department were sent to Winchester Avenue to arrest Billy Parks (44).

Parks had been under investigation due to a report from June 2020, claiming that Parks had participated in inappropriate behavior with his girlfriends’ child. The caller claimed to be the minor’s grandmother.

After officials looked into the case, a warrant was issued for Parks and he was arrested.

He was placed in the Bell County Detention Center under a $207,150 cash bond for charges including third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and several outstanding bench warrants.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on expected weather conditions in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear warns people of hazardous road conditions, how it will effect vaccines
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
Colder weather approaches: how to safely warm your house without the possibilty of fires