Winchester man arrested on sexual abuse charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested on Wednesday for sexual offense charges and multiple bench warrants.

Deputies with the Middlesboro Police Department were sent to Winchester Avenue to arrest Billy Parks (44).

Parks had been under investigation due to a report from June 2020, claiming that Parks had participated in inappropriate behavior with his girlfriends’ child. The caller claimed to be the minor’s grandmother.

After officials looked into the case, a warrant was issued for Parks and he was arrested.

He was placed in the Bell County Detention Center under a $207,150 cash bond for charges including third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and several outstanding bench warrants.

