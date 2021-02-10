Advertisement

Whitney Caldwell, Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Week after quadruple-doubles

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Both Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell and Breathitt County’s Adreonna Schutz earned co-Player of the Week after putting up quadruple-doubles this past week. Caldwell had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals against Barbourville on Thursday, February 4th in a 76-40 win over the Lady Tigers.

“Coming out of the game, I thought I played horrible cause I could not make a shot the whole first half, but I told myself you know, not let it get to me, pick it up on defense, other things I could do offensively, hustling, stuff like that,” Caldwell said. “Once I picked that up, it allowed my shots to start falling cause I was just focused on the shots I was missing.”

The Cumberlands signee has helped the Lady Lions get off to an 8-1 start. Caldwell is averaging 18.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 42.9% from three.

Two days later, Schutz had her quadruple-double against Red Bird with 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 blocks.

“My mom literally called me in the car because I was with my nanny and she started screaming. I was like are you serious? I was like this is crazy I was like I just didn’t feel like I did all that but I did it means everything to me,” Schutz said about her feat. “I couldn’t have done it without my girls. They keep my head up 24-7. Really if I didn’t have Cobi, Richie, Emily, I don’t know what I would do. Every time I mess up, Richie will come up to me and ‘say keep your head up.’ Cobi will say this is your game and they just keep me going.”

Schutz slipped just a bit at Jackson City on Tuesday, going for a triple-double with 29 points, 20 rebounds and 12 blocks.

Pineville’s girls are back in action at the All ‘A’ state tournament from Monday, February 15-Saturday, February 20. Pineville takes on Whitefield Academy out of the 6th region on February 15th at 1:30 p.m. Breathitt County is scheduled to take the court against Lee County on Thursday at 6 p.m.

