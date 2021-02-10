What if winter weather freezes the vaccination process?

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are administered on a strict schedule to ensure the best results. So what happens when inclement weather becomes a factor and people have to miss their scheduled vaccinations?

According to Pikeville Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, the hospital is prepared to reschedule its vaccines if the area gets the weather projected in the forecast.

“We have bad weather, we have erratic situations, and we need to work around these situations to be able to accommodate,” he said.

He said PMC is prepared to do what it takes to administer the vaccines in a safe, responsible manner. So pushing back one day of vaccinations to avoid the possibility of many people missing their shots is not off of the table.

“Ideally, we would like to stick with the schedule,” said Dr. Al Akhrass. “But in case we have a storm, we have bad weather, we have a snowstorm, we try to change the schedule to make sure everybody will get the vaccine.”

The rescheduling process would be streamlined since the hospital only schedules vaccines one week in advance, so anyone who would be vaccinated this week could be moved to next week as needed and not bump anyone from their spot. And if it comes to that, he said the hospital will contact the people who are scheduled for their vaccinations to let them know of any changes.

Dr. Al Akhrass also said anyone who is unable to make it to their scheduled vaccination due to the weather, if it becomes an obstacle, should contact the hospital to reschedule by calling the number they were given by PMC when the appointment was verified.

For those who are waiting for the second dose, worried about Pfizer’s 21-day deadline or the 28-day deadline associated with the Moderna vaccine, Dr. Al Akhrass said there is a small window that allows for hiccups.

“So, nobody knows exactly if you change that schedule what’s going to be the impact on immunity. That’s why we emphasize all the time we need to stick with the schedule,” said Dr. Al Akhrass. “We give sometimes exceptional time, especially when you have bad weather, erratic situations. If you look at the CDC guidelines, they are trying to give some, what’s called padding time, or a grace period sometimes. They say if you have a difficulty to come on time on that day, after 21 days or 28 days, you may have some sort of grace period of two weeks.”

And, though the small two-week extension is possible, he said the vaccines have been tested more accurately on the original schedule. So, he stressed, rescheduling the vaccines should only be done in emergency situations to keep the vaccines flowing and effective. He said PMC will try to limit the time between doses to only days past the original second dose date if possible.

“Keep in mind that the rules of the Pfizer and Moderna are very straightforward,” he said. “Exceptions do not make the guidelines.”

He said the hospital is dedicated to making sure the region is vaccinated as much as possible while wasting as few doses as possible, so working through events like this were part of the plan from the beginning.

You can keep your eye on the forecast with the WYMT Weather app to best plan for your vaccination.

