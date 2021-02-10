Gov. Beshear warns people of hazardous road conditions, how it will effect vaccines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the expected weather conditions in the commonwealth.

The Governor, in addition to discussing worsening road conditions and emergency preparedness, that all state offices would be closed starting at 2:30 on Tuesday due to concerns over potential bad weather.

You can watch that here:

Governor Beshear provides an update on weather conditions in the commonwealth, including the latest information from the National Weather Service, as well as the state’s response. Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The governor was joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

His briefing included information on the upcoming event from the National Weather Service, as well as how the state’s response.

Director Michael Dossett said the highest precipitation is expected from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, not leaving Kentucky’s eastern border until overnight Thursday.

Kentucky will see a mixture of snow, ice, sleet, and rain with the greatest affected area expected to be central and southern Ky.

The greatest threats will be dangerous driving and scattered power outages. This is especially dangerous due to the cold temperatures expected Friday and this weekend.

Due to these risks, Dossett suggested that all non-essential travel be postponed.

The governor backed this suggestion and announced that all state offices will be closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to help with rush hour traffic and getting people home before roads get bad. He also said to expect delays for Thursday morning’s rush hour, as well.

You can go to goky.ky.gov to check road conditions before leaving.

To help keep people off the roads, all Kroger vaccination sites will be closed Thursday. If you had an appointment you are now rescheduled for the following Thursday, February 18th at the same time and place.

If you had an appointment at a non-Kroger site, you will need to check your voicemail and email to see if they are closing.

If you experience a down power line during this event you are asked to contact your local utility company.

The governor warned that although you will need to make sure you have alternative heating sources in case you lose power, you want to make sure they are safe and will not cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Secretary Jim Gray with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also gave an update. He said crews have been out since early Wednesday morning treating the roads with salt mixed with calcium chloride. He said they are paying special attention to bridges and overpasses.

He said to expect delays in road clearing efforts, for crews will be involved in not only road clearing efforts but also downed trees and power line clearing.

They have almost 2,000 transportation employees working on this effort and 400 plow operators that can be called on.

He said Western, Ky has already seen freezing rain causing slick conditions. There have been multiple crashes already reported, some fatal. He stated that even if you don’t see precipitation falling, the below freezing temperatures will still make road conditions hazardous, so stay off them if possible.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.