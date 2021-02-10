Advertisement

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm

(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will not operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field Wednesday, February 10.

The alert comes as a major winter storm approaches Central Kentucky.

The school will not be offering COVID-19 testing at Kroger Field Wednesday either.

UK is asking clinic volunteers not to report.

The school has also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Plan B employees will still need to report to work.

A spokesperson says school leaders have yet to make a decision about further closures.

UK HealthCare clinics and hospitals will operate on their regular schedules.

You can find a full list of closings here.

