University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will not operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field Wednesday, February 10.
The alert comes as a major winter storm approaches Central Kentucky.
The school will not be offering COVID-19 testing at Kroger Field Wednesday either.
UK is asking clinic volunteers not to report.
The school has also canceled classes for Wednesday.
Plan B employees will still need to report to work.
A spokesperson says school leaders have yet to make a decision about further closures.
UK HealthCare clinics and hospitals will operate on their regular schedules.
You can find a full list of closings here.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.