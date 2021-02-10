Advertisement

Transportation crews prepare for what icy conditions may bring

Icy Road Conditions
Icy Road Conditions(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As people across the region prepare for what could be an ice storm transportation crews also get ready for that possibility.

H.B. Elkins with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 says the challenge road crews face during an ice storm is pre-treating roads are typically not an option.

“An ice storm always brings a possibility for a lot of fallen trees so we are having in addition to getting our snowplows ready to go we are having to make sure that our chainsaws are ready to go and that we got the chains sharpened and we have spare parts and we got plenty of fuel,” said Elkins. “Since this is going to be rain to start with we can’t really do anything until the roads start getting slick and then we can put some salt down.”

Elkins says they are ready for whatever the weather brings and encourages people who have to be on the roads to prepare as well.

“We’ve already got the crews split up so we know who will be staying after normal working hours today and then he will be on call and will come in later to relieve them,” said Elkins. “If something happens and you do get stranded make sure you have plenty of fuel in your vehicle. Carry your cell phone and make sure it’s charged so in case something happens you can call for help. Maybe keep water and snacks in your car.”

As he heeds caution and preparedness to keep people throughout the region safe during the storm.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather

Latest News

Billy Parks
Winchester man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Colder weather approaches: how to safely warm your house without the possibilty of fires
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall