Scammers using stimulus checks to try to steal your money

You may soon get another stimulus payment, but the scammers are already one step ahead trying to find ways to take your money.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
For some folks, the next stimulus payment is a sense of relief. Scammers know this- that’s why they’re using it as a front to get into your bank account.

There are several ways they are contacting you- Robocalls, emails and text messages, fake websites, and phony checks.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau says the stimulus checks will either be deposited directly into your bank account, sent to your home, or sent as a debit card. If someone tries contacting you to tell you otherwise, ignore it.

“Any method- phone call, social media, text, maybe even email- saying hey we need to verify a few things because your stimulus check is being held up and if we can get that information we can release it to you. That’s not gonna happen,” said Binkley.

The Federal Trade Commission offered some advice. Do not give out any personal information to companies over the phone. If you receive an email or a text message do not respond and block the number. If you need more information on stimulus payments go to the IRS’s website or other reliable websites that end in .gov.

If you have questions regarding if your check is legit, your bank can verify it for you.

