New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Barbourville prepares to soon start the construction of a new project that has been in the works for months.

A new drive-in venue will soon replace a current empty lot.

City officials started planning for the theater last year.

“Prior to COVID the city realized we weren’t going to be able to secure a long term contract with the college on a property owned by union college so that at that time we polled members of the community to try to see what would be interested in supporting,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson.

With the latest resolution, the theater’s name is “Knox Drive-In”, to honor the city’s old drive-in theater.

“Last week it got to the point that we needed a decision on it for paperwork and things so the council discussed it very shortly and decided to just rename it and bring back the Knox drive in,” he said.

Thompson says plans are moving right along.

“Currently, we accepted bids on the construction of the buildings. We are finalizing the engineering drawings on the screen design…should have that done this weekend and hoping to start construction within the next 30 to 45 days…weather permitting,” he said.

As the COVID-19 impacts the amount of people that can gather, the theater serves as a safe alternative with inside concessions and more.

“We left a possibility for expansion. In the future if things changed, then we’ll change that. Right now you’ll have walk up windows and separation due to the COVID,” he said.

But Thompson is mostly excited for what the theater can bring to the community.

“This will be something good for this area. It’ll be good to bring back tourism where we lost our water park. This should draw from the surrounding counties,” he said.

Thompson says once the theater is built about 175 to 200 hundred cars are able to fit at the venue.

