Missing 83-year-old Kentucky man found safe 200 miles from home in East Tennessee

Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his safe return home.(LCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a missing 83-year-old man who had traveled more than 200 miles from Kentucky.

An off-duty Loudon County deputy was traveling home when he noticed a vehicle that was driving recklessly on I-75.

The deputy said he feared the driver was intoxicated so he initiated a traffic stop. As the deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, an LCSO E-911 dispatcher ran the vehicle’s tags and discovered it was associated with a missing elderly man out of Kentucky.

During the traffic stop, the deputy confirmed the driver was the 83-year-old Jon Steven Mirilovich who had been reported missing from Versailles by his family on Monday after going to a local store. Mirilovich is a former Offensive Coordinator for the University of Kentucky and NC State.

Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his safe return home.

