Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Wednesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 36. The individuals were a 62-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman. The county also reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 5,741.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Jackson County’s 28th death. The death was a 71-year-old man. The county also reported one new case bringing the total to 715 with 147 of those active. Clay County reported three new cases within the community and five new cases in Manchester FCI bringing the county’s total to 1,860 with 64 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case bringing the total to 682 with 46 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 2,583 with 124 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 924. Lee County has three new cases bringing the total to 1,150. There are seven new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 716. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,578. Owsley County has eight new cases bringing the total to 380. There are 12 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 2,086. Wolfe County reported one new case bringing the total to 407.

The Knox County Health Department reported 13 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,952 with 106 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 3,195 with 155 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,310.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,913 with 176 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the total to 1,185 with 95 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported 13 new cases in McCreary County bringing the total to 1,668 with 103 of those active. There are 41 new cases in Pulaski County bringing the total to 5,513 with 211 of those active. Wayne County reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 2,011 with 64 of those active.

