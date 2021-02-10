Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather

Latest News

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged...
GM makes less in 2020; UAW workers get $9,000 profit-sharing checks
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden visits Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden...
Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup