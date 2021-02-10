Laurel County emergency crews prepare for expected ice storm

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of Wednesday afternoon, Laurel County has a 70 to 80% chance to see of at least a tenth of an inch of ice.

”That’s going to get on the roads, that’s going to get on the cars, that’s going to get on the power lines, said WYMT Chief Meteorologist Paige Noel. “Power outages are going to be a huge play in this system,” she added.

Firefighters with the City of London Fire Department spent Wednesday moving equipment from one truck to the other as they prep the trucks for the ice.

“What kind of equipment, what kind of gear that even our firefighters need to have on the truck available,” said Public Information Officer for the City of London Fire Department Megan Zawko.

Laurel County Emergency Management officials and firefighters plan for months, even years in advance, to be prepared for severe weather.

”We kind of know what the drill is, what’s to come, what resources we’re going to need,” said Zawko.

Crews with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad prepped their trucks, chainsaws and other equipment as they prepare for the inclement weather.

“We have contacts with the hospital, where if nurses and doctors can’t get in, we provide them with transportation so the hospital can stay functioning,” said Lt. Wes Walker with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad has plans in place to help stranded drivers. For example, if drivers are stranded on I-75, crews can help at least 20 people to safety.

”It’s basically a shuttle bus,” said Lt. Walker. “Until the state can get the roads cleared and make arrangements to shuttle them back to their vehicles,” said Walker.

Officials urged drivers not to drive on the roads unless they need medication.

“A lot of people don’t take the warning serious to stay home, and stay inside and stay warm,” said Lt. Walker.

Here is a map of when we should see rain transition into freezing rain. This happens throughout the overnight hours tonight through Thursday morning. Posted by Paige Noël WYMT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.