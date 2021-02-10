Kentucky Senate passes bill to preserve historical racing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to preserve wagering on historical racing machines. The state’s horse tracks plugged into the slots-like machines to support racing operations.

The measure divided Republicans, who control the Senate. The proposal’s supporters forged a coalition with enough Republicans and Democrats to push it through the Senate on Tuesday. The bill goes to the GOP-led House.

It responds to a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that at least some forms of wagering on historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law. The measure would insert such operations into the definition of pari-mutuel wagering.

