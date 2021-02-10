Advertisement

Kentucky picks up fourth straight loss, falls in a close one to Arkansas 81-80

By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The unranked Kentucky men’s basketball team faced the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 6-4 SEC) Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, but couldn’t finish the job and were defeated 81-80.

The Cats were without freshman Terrence Clarke, who will likely miss the rest of the season.

At halftime, the Wildcats trailed the Razorbacks 36-35. Kentucky was led by BJ Boston in the first half, who totaled nine points with two of the Cats’ four three-pointers in the half. Keion Brooks and Isaiah Jackson added eight and seven points, respectively.

Things quickly went south for the Cats after the opening of the second half. Arkansas went on an 11-0 run to go up 52-42, broken up by a pair of free throws by Kentucky’s Devin Askew.

Brandon Boston led the Cats with 17 points.

Kentucky will host Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

