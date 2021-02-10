‘It could wreak havoc’: Pike County officials discuss emergency plans for potential ice storm

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the threat of an ice storm looms, officials in Pike County held a news conference Tuesday evening to discuss their preparations for the winter weather.

“A quarter of an inch of ice can wreak havoc on power lines, trees falling on power lines and the whole gamut,” said Pikeville Mayor, Jimmy Carter.

Road crews will work until 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and then come back into work at 10 p.m. and pretreat the roads until the ice begins early Thursday morning.

“Basically all we can do is go through and throw a layer of salt down on our mountains, on our hilly area and our had curves,” said Pike County Road Supervisor, Fabian Little.

When the ice begins, they will pull off the roads, as they are just as vulnerable driving on ice as the public. Even with the salt on the roads, the conditions will be treacherous as ice is much different than snow.

“With snow, you do have some traction. You can go. Ice, nothing moves not even a plow truck,” said Little.

With the ice, widespread power outages are expected along with many downed trees, which will slow down the road crews.

“If it’s laying on a power line we cannot move that tree. We have to wait on the power company to come and cut that tree of from there just because if there’s power on we could get a person hurt,” said Little.

Officials are asking people to be patient with the road crews and know they will get to your road.

“They can’t run all over the county trying to take care of one place and having to run to the other side of the district. By running the routes it will make sure the roads are addressed as quickly as possible,” said Ray Jones, the Pike County Judge Executive.

All emergency responders in the county are on standby, ready to help anyone stranded or stuck in their homes without emergency supplies.

“With the roads being the way they may be, it’s a safety hazard for us to get to you, so just kind of stay still, stay in your vehicle, stay warm until we can get to you,” said KSP Trooper Michael Coleman.

Urging people to stock up on food and emergency supplies before Wednesday night.

“We want people off the roads because we certainly don’t want to overwhelm the capabilities of our first responders, police, fire EMS and so forth,” said Jones.

Pike County schools will be utilized as warming stations if needed, and officials ask people to use caution when using an alternate source of heat such as a kerosene heater.

“Inevitably we see during a large event like this we’ll see a structure fire somewhere,” said Bob Shurtleff, Kentucky Power External Affairs Manager.

County officials are asking people to subscribe to the RAVE alert system to stay up to date on emergency situations. To sign up, click here.

If a tree is blocking your road, or if your road has not been cleared yet, you can call the road department at 606-432-6230.

If you have a medical emergency, dial 911.

