Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage continues as the region braces for what could end up being a crippling ice storm for some. If you have not made preparations for power outages or being stuck at home, the earlier you can do that today, the better.

Today and Tomorrow

Scattered chances for rain and freezing rain will start to move in this morning. As to which you will see, it all depends on the temperature where you are. Temperatures will range from right around freezing along the Mountain Parkway/Interstate 64 corridor to the low 40s near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Some roads in the northern half of the area could be a little bit on the slick side this morning as moisture falls, so keep that in mind if you have to travel.

Those scattered precipitation chances continue throughout most of the day before picking up as we head into the evening and overnight hours. As temperatures drop, snow could mix in for the northern parts of the area, so keep that in mind. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for most by Thursday morning.

Travel is not advised on Thursday. The bulk of the moisture will be moving through the region and road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Once ice starts to accumulate on trees and power lines, outages will likely become more widespread. Never go near downed power lines. Stay inside your house if you have heavy ice accumulation in your area. Falling tree branches could become a safety issue as well.

Here are some tips for what you need to do before and during the event:

Here are some safety tips you need to follow during our upcoming ice storm. (WYMT)

The deeper we get into Thursday night and early Friday, the more the moisture will start to move out. When it is all said and done, areas in the Ice Storm Warning could end up with up to half an inch of ice with some locally higher amounts possible. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning could end up with 1-3″ of snow. All of those alerts will wrap up by early Friday morning.

This is a nowcasting event. We will be depending on you for real-time reports from your area. I have often said you are our eyes and ears when it comes to active weather. That has never been more true than it will be in the next couple of days. Keep those devices charged as best you can.

Extended Forecast

We will get a small break on Friday with drier conditions and temperatures that should be above freezing during the daytime hours. Even as we dry out, conditions could still be hazardous as the ice and snow start to melt.

As we head into the weekend, we look to see more precipitation chances. Models are still trying to figure out what type at this point. Everything will be back on the table again on Saturday and maybe into Sunday. Another system could affect us early next week. We’ll keep you posted on those. There are still a lot of moving parts right now.

