Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports another day under 2,000 cases, positivity rate remains below 8%

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday, for he spoke earlier about the upcoming weather conditions.

You can see more details on that briefing here.

In the governor’s COVID-19 report he announced 1,914 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 383,032 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,175.

45,297 people have recovered from the virus.

4,235,991 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate continued to drop to 7.50%.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

02.10.2021 COVID-19 Update
02.10.2021 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

As of Tuesday, 95 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Freezing rain arrives for most overnight into Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on expected weather conditions in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear warns people of hazardous road conditions, how it will affect vaccines