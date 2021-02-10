Governor Beshear reports another day under 2,000 cases, positivity rate remains below 8%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday, for he spoke earlier about the upcoming weather conditions.

In the governor’s COVID-19 report he announced 1,914 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 383,032 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,175.

45,297 people have recovered from the virus.

4,235,991 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate continued to drop to 7.50%.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

As of Tuesday, 95 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

