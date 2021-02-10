Freezing rain arrives for most overnight into Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will increase tonight and with temperatures dropping overnight, rain will turn into freezing rain for most.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We have mostly seen rain throughout the day but that will quickly transfer to freezing rain overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s tonight. Our northern counties along I-64 will see freezing rain as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday evening and last throughout the overnight hours. That freezing rain will move south throughout the overnight hours. I think between 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. is when that freezing rain really dips south into areas along the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80. Freezing rain will continue throughout the day as temperatures stay near freezing for most of us. Areas south of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 will see a mix between freezing rain and rain, especially by the afternoon hours. Temperatures could be slightly above freezing along the KY/TN/VA border by the afternoon hours so that is why some of you might see more of a mix. The freezing rain becomes more scattered by the evening hours Thursday but lasts throughout the evening but should hopefully move out of here a little after midnight.

A few of our counties were added to the Ice Storm Warning. This warning runs through Friday morning. You can see that above. Below are our thoughts. Most of us have a good chance of seeing at least 0.10″ of ice. This would lead to hazardous travel and power outages. Some of us could see 0.25″ to 0.5″ of ice. This would lead to impossible travel and widespread power outages.

Precip potential 2/10 (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

We should get above freezing Friday with maybe some peeks of sunshine. Highs will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, with not a lot of sunshine, I think we could still see slick roads throughout the day on Friday.

Showers return this weekend. We could see some snow as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s so most of what falls on Saturday should be rain. If that moisture sticks around Saturday night into Sunday we could see some snow.

We should be dry Sunday with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight into Monday.

There is a chance of another freezing rain event Monday into Tuesday. We will keep you updated.

