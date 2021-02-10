Floyd County school officials give their thoughts on new school legislation

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chair of the state Senate Education Committee recently introduced a new bill that would allow high school students an opportunity to retake an academic year. If passed, Senate Bill 128 allows this year’s high school students, including seniors, retake or supplement their courses in 2021-2022.

“We want the student and the parents to be able to get together and make what’s the best decision is for them. That’s what this is about, this is about recouping what they’ve lost over this last year,” Superintendent of Floyd County Schools Danny Adkins said.

Superintendent Danny Adkins believes giving a student their in-person experience back is necessary.

“Nothing will ever take the place of good one on one interaction with a classroom teacher and a student. To me, they’ve missed that, they’ve missed that for almost a year now. Starting March 16th will be a year,” Adkins said.

Student athletes who accept the option could get a fifth year of eligibility. For basketball coach Brent Rose, this would be a great opportunity for his players.

“Lot of our seniors may not have that opportunity to go on and play college athletics and we’re thinking basketball today and probably football but that’s going to entail so many different areas like our bands, our academic teams,” Rose said.

One of Rose’s favorite aspects of the bill, current age limitations would not change.

“We could possibly have 20-year-old’s playing 14-year-old’s and I don’t think anyone could say that’s good, but I do believe we will have interest and I think there’s a lot of people that will have interest,” Rose said.

Adkins wants everyone to know they are keeping a close eye on the bill’s progress.

“We’ll do everything possible if the bill passes to make everyone aware of the options, they have but I would like for them to sit down with their students and maybe even their family members or close family members to make that decision,” Adkins said.

Adkins and Rose are hopeful the bill will be passed.

