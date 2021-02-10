Advertisement

Entering Canada will require a negative COVID-19 test

U.S.-Canada border
U.S.-Canada border
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - For those traveling to Canada, the Canadian government will begin requiring a negative COVID test before entering the nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday noting the requirement will match the rules for flying into Canada.

“Update on border measures: As of February 15th, when you return to Canada through a land border, you’ll need to show a negative PCR test result from the past 72 hours - just like you would if you were flying back into the country,” Trudeau announced.

The border remains closed for non-essential purposes through at least February 21.

Last month, President Joe Biden said he hoped to work with the Canadian government toward a safe reopening of the US borders with Mexico and Canada.

Trudeau, however, made it clear at the time he had no intention of reopening the border.

“Let me be very clear: Nobody should be taking a vacation abroad right now,” Trudeau said on January 22. “If you’ve got one planned, cancel it - and don’t book a trip for spring break. We need to hang on and hold tight for the next few months, and get through to the spring in the best shape possible.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021

Latest News

Bill aims to let Kentucky felons use scholarship money for higher education
Space heater safety
Fire crews offer electrical safety tips ahead of ice storm
Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
‘It could wreak havoc’: Pike County officials discuss emergency plans for potential ice storm...
‘It could wreak havoc’: Pike County officials discuss emergency plans for potential ice storm 11 p.m.
Yamato Steakhouse re-opens nine months after fire 11 p.m.
Yamato Steakhouse re-opens nine months after fire 11 p.m.