Conditions in London early Wednesday, what to expect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Interstate 75 in London has seen more traffic than usual most of the day.

Few problems have been seen so far in Southern Kentucky, but officials are keeping a close eye on the skies.

Temperatures reached into the mid to upper 40s at one point this afternoon. Skies cleared briefly, but other than that a cold rain has fallen the majority of the day.

Police are warning people not to get complacent and be aware of how dangerous ice can be, especially when driving. It’s been since the mid-1990s this area has seen a major ice storm and Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says he remembers well what that was like.

“And it was really bad. I mean power lines were down everywhere. People were without power. You couldn’t hardly drive anywhere. There was ice everywhere,” said Acciardo.

He says the county has resources to help people if it gets that bad again. Churches will spring into action and Emergency Management will be on high alert. Based on 911 calls they’ve gotten in the past he says the most important thing is to not make it worse for you and others by going out if you don’t have to be.

“A lot of them were I’m stuck in a ditch and can’t out,” said Acciardo. “Or we need medicine really bad or we have young children in the house is there someplace we can go? Those are questions we know we can expect”

Police also say there’s a big difference in trying to drive on the ice versus snow. Snow gives you a little traction, ice has none. That’s why if we get a lot of ice, it’s best to not try to get out and risk it for you, other drivers, and first responders.

