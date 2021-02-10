Advertisement

Colder weather approaches: how to safely warm your house without the possibilty of fires

(WSAW)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of London Fire Department offered advice on how to safely warm your home when temperatures drop.

Fire officials are urging people not to plug heaters into extension cords to help decrease the risk of a fire. They also said people have used ovens before to heat their homes which causes a serious fire hazard for families.

“With this oncoming cold temperatures, the freezing temperatures, people are going to look for alternative heat sources and that also puts us on alert for possible fire hazards,” said Public Information Officer for the City of London Fire Department Megan Zawko.

People are urged to make sure heat sources are ventless, but if it does vent, to make sure it is venting correctly so you are not breathing in fumes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather

Latest News

Icy Road Conditions
Transportation crews prepare for what icy conditions may bring
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
UK closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm