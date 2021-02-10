Colder weather approaches: how to safely warm your house without the possibilty of fires

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of London Fire Department offered advice on how to safely warm your home when temperatures drop.

Fire officials are urging people not to plug heaters into extension cords to help decrease the risk of a fire. They also said people have used ovens before to heat their homes which causes a serious fire hazard for families.

“With this oncoming cold temperatures, the freezing temperatures, people are going to look for alternative heat sources and that also puts us on alert for possible fire hazards,” said Public Information Officer for the City of London Fire Department Megan Zawko.

People are urged to make sure heat sources are ventless, but if it does vent, to make sure it is venting correctly so you are not breathing in fumes.

