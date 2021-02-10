Bill aims to let Kentucky felons use scholarship money for higher education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky House Education Committee advanced a bipartisan bill Tuesday that would allow felons to use scholarship money to pursue higher education.

Rep. Killian Timoney (R), who introduced House Bill 25, called the proposal a “compassion” bill. He said its goal is to eliminate barriers that prevent felons from being able to receive scholarships under the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program.

Timoney said it would remove the term “felon” from the law, which currently prevents them from being able to use KEES money.

“The key piece there is by removing that term, we are removing an obstacle,” Timoney said. “We’re removing something that is going to prevent a potential student from going on to higher ed and bettering themselves.”

Rep. Jason Nemes (R) and Rep. Jerry T. Miller (R) of Oldham County, as well as Rep. Tina Bojanowski (D) and Rep. Josie Raymond (D) of Jefferson County and Rep. James Tipton (R) of Spencer County are among the bill’s co-sponsors.

HB 25 now heads to the full House for a vote.

