Bell County welfare check ends in multiple arrests

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men Tuesday afternoon while performing a welfare check on a child not attending school.

Deputy Adam Southern saw Jeremiah Fleming, 42, come outside when he arrived, who immediately ran back inside. Deputy Southern recognized Fleming, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When allowed inside of the home by the owner, Southern and other deputies found Fleming hiding behind a dresser with a handgun. Police later confirmed Fleming is a convicted felon and not legally able to possess any firearms.

Police also found one small bag of what they believe to be meth and a vial containing Xanax pills.

Earl O’Hara, 56, was also arrested at the scene because of an outstanding warrant against him.

Both are being held in the Bell County Detention Center and face a charge of possession of controlled substances. Fleming also faces a host of other charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear in court

