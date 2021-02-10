Advertisement

AAA urging drivers to slow down in icy conditions

By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA is urging drivers to be careful during this latest round of winter weather.

Drivers will want to especially be careful as always on overpasses, bridges, and any entrance or exit ramps as they are typically the first to freeze due to more cold air getting around them.

As freezing rain continues to increase tonight, with snow for some, any wet roadways could turn to black ice in an instant, which is why AAA wants drivers to take extra caution by slowing down and leaving extra room between vehicles because no matter what you drive, ice can cause any vehicle to lose control.

“Four-wheel drive, that’s good in sleet and snow and that kind of thing, but with ice, there’s really no way around it, it’s the most dangerous substance that you can have on the road, and if people are going to be out in it then they need to take the extra amount of care and caution when they’re on the road,” said Jed Bowles, Fleet Manager with AAA.

Now, AAA says they’ll be working throughout the night to respond to calls, but they want to remind drivers it could take them extra time to respond since they also have to drive cautiously on icy roads.

AAA says they respond to on average 150 calls a day during winter weather.

