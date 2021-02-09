Advertisement

You can now text 911 in Estill County

This ability allows more emergency help for home invasions or domestic violence situations.
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
What happens if you accidentally call 911?(Connor Matteson)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - You can now contact 911 through text in Estill County.

Dispatchers at the center said this new ability comes after upgrades at the Estill County EMA/CSEPP and 911 Emergency Operation Center.

911 can receive and answer with text messaging. Dispatchers said it is a great way to get emergency help if you are unable to call -- such as in home invasion or domestic violence situations.

It is also helpful for those who are speech or hearing impaired.

If you do text 911, dispatchers give these directions:

1. Give your address and location where you need emergency help.

2. What is the emergency?

3. Your name and any other information you think would be helpful.

4. If you are texting 911 so you will not be heard, remember to silence your phone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
’It just really shows the systemic failure of leadership to address a very difficult situation’, State Auditor says in unemployment audit
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit.
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.