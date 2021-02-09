Yamato Steakhouse re-opens nine months after fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Recovering from a nightmare and serving customers again is Yamato’s Steakhouse in Corbin.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 6 of 2020, The Corbin Fire Department responded to investigate a fire at the steakhouse.

“The original call came in through our dispatch, which they received a 911 call from I think a passerby of it being on fire and when I arrived on scene I saw some heavy smoke coming out of the building,” Corbin Battalion Chief Jack Partin said.

Once firefighters arrived, they worked to contain the fire which was located in the back part of the building.

“Most of the kitchen area was destroyed by fire…heavily damaged. The rest of the building was damaged pretty extensively through smoke and heat damage also,” he said.

While the fire did cause heat damage to the entire inside of the building, Server Amber Merrill says it feels good to reopen the steakhouse.

“I know a lot of people like it. I think it’s a very nice atmosphere. I feel like a lot of our customers are happy with the way that we run things and we always try to be as friendly as we can be,” she said.

Renovations and proper planning were put to the test to make sure the steakhouse could be re-opened.

“There was still a lot that needed to be done…but they just plopped it right together. We didn’t have any tables in here about a week and half before. They were still working on the ceilings and stuff,” she said.

Workers of the steakhouse appreciate the much needed support from their community.

“Our customers mean everything, so I am glad to see all of our familiar customers and new customers,” she said.

The steakhouse officially re-opened on February 1 and Merrill says the business has been very busy since.

